TotalEnergies accused of downplaying oil spill risks in West Coast
Proposed deep offshore exploratory drilling carries severe risk of a catastrophic oil spill
06 March 2025 - 14:42
Environmental groups have rejected a draft scoping report by TotalEnergies EP SA to perform more exploratory drilling off the West Coast, warning the document seriously underplays the risk of a devastating oil spill and damage to the region’s small-scale fishing culture.
The report, which lays out the details of TotalEnergies SA’s proposed drilling project and its potential impact is an early step in the environmental and social impact assessment (ESIA) process. ..
