National

SA records 16% drop in rhino poaching but still hit hard

While 420 animals were killed vs 499 the previous year, 88 rhinos were poached in the Kruger Park, up from 78

06 March 2025 - 19:12
by Sfundo Parakozov and Nyasha Nyaungwa
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Rhinos at a farm outside Klerksdorp, in the North West province, March 12 2024. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Rhinos at a farm outside Klerksdorp, in the North West province, March 12 2024. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

SA recorded a roughly 16% drop in rhino poaching last year, with 420 animals killed for their horns vs 499 the previous year, the government said on Thursday.

The country is home to nearly half of the critically-endangered black rhino population in Africa and to the world’s largest population of near-threatened white rhinos.

Rhino horns — made primarily of keratin, a protein also found in human hair and fingernails — are prized in some East Asian countries for traditional medicine and jewellery.

Of the rhinos poached last year, 320 were killed on state properties and 100 on privately-owned parks, reserves or farms, SA’s environment, forestry & fisheries minister Dion George said in a statement.

The minister partly attributed the year-on-year decline to a dehorning programme in the province of KwaZulu-Natal, the hardest-hit by poaching.

But he said he was concerned by a recent uptick in rhino deaths in its world-famous Kruger National Park, much of which is remote and hard to police.

Eighty-eight rhinos were poached in the Kruger park last year, up from 78 in 2023.

The government’s strategies to clamp down on poaching include lie-detector tests for staff in poaching hotspots like the Kruger and Hluhluwe-iMfolozi parks, the minister’s statement said.

Separately, neighbouring Namibia said on Thursday that it had seen an increase in rhino poaching last year, to 83 cases from 69 in 2023.

Reuters

Brics leads plan to protect natural world by raising $200bn a year

Boost for global deal-making after US President Donald Trump cuts US aid efforts
World
4 days ago

Sea change on the horizon for Hout Bay

Plans to make Hout Bay a little V&A, but locals say they want part of the action
Life
1 week ago

Why a legal trade in rhino horn won’t work

An article in ‘Science’ makes assertions without substance and deserves another rebuttal
Life
3 months ago

Kenya moves 50 elephants to larger reserve to ease overcrowding

The animals have strayed into nearby villages, damaging crops, infrastructure and property
World
4 months ago

Why we should burn the ivory

Demand reduction campaigns can reduce prices, resulting in a decrease in elephant poaching
Life
4 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Board of Healthcare Funders requests Ramaphosa’s ...
National / Health
2.
Postbank extends deadline for new grant cards
National
3.
How judge and partners scrambled to pay R4.7m ...
National
4.
African airline crash rate worsens
National
5.
Court opens door to Zuma clan’s Hilton College ...
National

Related Articles

Why a legal trade in rhino horn won’t work

Life

Kenya moves 50 elephants to larger reserve to ease overcrowding

World / Africa

Poachers kill 51 more rhinos in 2023 than in 2022

National

Why we should burn the ivory

Life

ROSS HARVEY: The myth of ‘too many elephants’

Opinion

BIG READ: The billion-dollar ivory illusion

Life

Africa’s savannah elephants need room to roam

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.