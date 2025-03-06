Microsoft announces R5.4bn in new investment for SA
President Cyril Ramaphosa lauds technology giant for announcing its latest investment during such a fraught time
06 March 2025 - 20:12
US tech giant Microsoft has announced new investment of R5.4bn for digital infrastructure in SA, specifically data centres, as part of a push to grow the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and its adoption in the country.
The money adds to the R20.4bn that the company has already invested in the country over the past three years, bringing the total to R25.8bn. ..
