EFF and MK party push for release of Ipid’s ‘top secret’ Phala Phala report

Police minister Senzo Mchunu says the Phala Phala report will not be released to the public. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
The EFF and the MK party have condemned police minister Senzo Mchunu’s decision not to release the final report on investigations into the 2020 burglary at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala game farm, where millions in cash were stolen.
In a written reply to a question in parliament by African Transformation Movement leader Vuyo Zungula, Mchunu said the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) completed an investigation into the Phala Phala saga in October 2023 and it would remain “top secret” and not be released for public consumption.
EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo sais he believed Ramaphosa was being “protected” from taking accountability.
“It is now clear that every level of governance and law enforcement has been manipulated to ensure no action is taken against Ramaphosa, despite overwhelming evidence of wrongdoing.
“Since the scandal was first exposed in June 2022, when former State Security Agency director-general Arthur Fraser laid criminal charges against Ramaphosa, Maj-Gen Wally Rhoode and crime intelligence officers for kidnapping, money-laundering and obstruction of justice, every state institution that has been tasked with investigating the matter has failed to hold the president accountable.”
Thambo said Mchunu’s refusal to release the report was an insult to democracy.
“The classification of the Ipid report as ‘top secret’ is just the latest chapter in this systematic cover-up. Parliament has a duty to oversee the executive, but it is being rendered powerless by a government that protects its leader at all costs. The EFF will not stand by while Ramaphosa continues to evade justice.”
Thambo said the party would approach the courts to compel the release of the report.
The MK party demanded Mchunu’s removal as police minister for allegedly protecting Ramaphosa.
“Mchunu’s decision to keep this report under wraps has nothing to do with national security and everything to do with shielding his political master,” said MK party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela.
“Mchunu was a key campaigner for Ramaphosa’s CR17 faction and was rewarded with a ministerial position. Now he is paying back that favour by ensuring damning evidence never sees the light of day.
“It is also worth noting that the intervention by the minister of police renders him an accomplice to the crime and therefore makes him complicit to the Phala Phala crime scene,” Ndhlela said.
The party demanded the release of the report, a full investigation into Mchunu’s conduct and criminal charges to be laid against those involved.
“The MK party will not stop fighting for accountability. We will seek legal advice to ensure those responsible are held to account.”
EFF and MK party push for release of Ipid’s ‘top secret’ Phala Phala report
Police minister comes under fire for ‘protecting’ President Cyril Ramaphosa
