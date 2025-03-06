Cyril Ramaphosa undertakes working visit to Gauteng provincial government
‘Our greatest challenges — in Gauteng and across the country — are unemployment and poverty,’ the president said
President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke out against recurring problems pertaining to governance failures, financial mismanagement, crumbling infrastructure, crime and unreliable service delivery during his oversight visit to SA’s economic and financial hub on Thursday.
He led a national executive delegation which met the Gauteng provincial executive as part of efforts aimed at ramping up service delivery in the province, which contributes nearly 40% to GDP but continues to be dogged by high unemployment, violent crime, vandalism of infrastructure, poor roads, electricity and water networks, corruption, and poor service delivery. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.