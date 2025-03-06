Appointment of officials to gender equality watchdog invalid, top court told
Portfolio committee failed to provide adequate public participation by not publishing CVs, Corruption Watch says
06 March 2025 - 18:46
The Constitutional Court on Thursday heard a case against parliament, which is accused of failing to fulfil its constitutional obligation by not affording a “meaningful and sufficient” public participation process when it interviewed candidates vying for the Commission for Gender Equality’s top jobs.
Parliament’s portfolio committee on women, youth and persons with disabilities in 2023 decided not to publish the CVs of 24 candidates during the public participation process. ..
