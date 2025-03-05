Transmission grid financing instrument to be disclosed soon
Details on how the private sector can be involved will be provided after the budget, says electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa
05 March 2025 - 05:00
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana is expected to give an indication in next week’s delayed budget on the way forward for the private sector financing of SA’s transmission grid, says electricity & energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.
The minister held a media briefing on the sidelines of the Africa Energy Indaba, which is taking place on March 4-6, saying that if Godongwana did not make the announcement himself, he would provide details soon after the budget. ..
