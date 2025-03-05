Ramaphosa not obliged to release NHI records, his lawyer tells court
President’s legal team argue for case to be heard in the Constitutional Court because it touches on his powers
05 March 2025 - 22:25
President Cyril Ramaphosa is not obligated to release records tracing the steps he took in approving and signing the National Health Insurance (NHI) Act for interrogation.
Lawyers for the SA Private Practitioners’ Forum (SAPPF) and the Board of Healthcare Funders (BHF) on Tuesday called on the president to release the records, saying he might not have fully considered the objections raised by medical practitioners and the National Treasury before signing the bill...
