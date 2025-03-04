Over 100,000 vacant funded posts in vital government areas
At national level, the education and health departments have a vacancy rate of 7.15% and 6.89%, respectively
04 March 2025 - 13:15
There were 102,153 vacant funded posts in the public service as at the end of January, with the health and education departments both at national and provincial level the most severely affected.
This emerged from a written reply to a parliamentary question by public service and administration minister Mzamo Buthelezi (IFP) to a question by MK party MP Mandlenkosi Matutu. ..
