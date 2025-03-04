Mashatile team presents Treasury with budget options
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana is set to table the amended budget on March 12, after special cabinet meeting on Monday
04 March 2025 - 07:31
The process to finalise the delayed budget is now in the hands of finance minister Enoch Godongwana and the Treasury as the cabinet has concluded its discussions on the matter without a decision on how fund the budget shortfall.
During a special cabinet meeting held on Monday to discuss the budget, a task team led by deputy president Paul Mashatile tabled a variety of options to amend the budget, which will be tabled on March 12. ..
