AfriForum and Solidarity movement met Donald Trump’s administration in the US. Picture: AFRFORUM/X
Hawks probe treason complaints after foreign trip by unnamed organisation
Hawks head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya, who declined to name any organisation, says four dockets have been opened
The Hawks are at an initial stage of investigating complaints of high treason against an “organisation” relating to the alleged spreading of false information.
Hawks head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya did not mention any organisation by name.
“There are four dockets that have been opened by different people, maybe from different political parties, that concern some individuals that may have crossed the border to go and communicate some of the things that are perceived to be in the direction of high treason.
“I don’t want to mention the names of the organisations, but, as you correctly say, there are some organisations that are suspected to be involved,” Lebeya said.
Last month, the MK party opened a case of treason against AfriForum as the lobby group faces a mounting backlash over allegedly “spreading misinformation” about land and race policies, resulting in US President Donald Trump cutting off aid to SA.
MK party deputy leader John Hlophe said the party “vehemently condemns the treasonous actions of AfriForum, which has deliberately lobbied foreign powers to act against the sovereignty and economic interests of SA”.
Trump cut off aid to the country after threatening to do so in a social media post, claiming “certain classes of people” in SA were being treated “very badly”. He also issued an executive order offering refugee status to Afrikaners.
In a statement last week, the EFF called on the government of national unity to designate AfriForum and Solidarity Movement as domestic terrorist organisations actively working against the interests of the republic by spreading lies and misinformation across borders.
The EFF said their actions were a direct threat to the stability and sovereignty of SA and they should be treated as such.
Lebeya said: “We are investigating, this is the initial stage of the investigation. [With] those type of crimes, you need to be careful in the way in which you collect evidence.”
AfriForum said there were no legal grounds for the charges of treason that had been brought against it.
AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel said he would not lose any sleep over it, and the organisation was ready for the Hawks to investigate these charges.
Kriel was responding from the US to the news that the Hawks were investigating four charges of treason against AfriForum.
Kriel is part of a delegation from AfriForum, Solidarity and the Solidarity Movement that has been meeting politicians and other role players in the US since last week to promote the interests of Afrikaners and SA.
“There are simply no legal grounds for the charges, but should the state decide to continue with their actions against AfriForum, it will strengthen our position as it will show that there are indeed ANC leaders who abuse their power to govern against certain sections of the population,” Kriel said. He said AfriForum had not yet received any official notice of the Hawks’ investigation.
