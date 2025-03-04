National

Fuel price cuts good news for strained motorists

The rand’s appreciation against the dollar contributed to the price cuts

04 March 2025 - 12:41
by Motor News Reporter
It is the first decrease after four consecutive months of fuel price hikes.
Image: Supplied

Motorists, especially those driving diesel vehicles, will wake up to good news on Wednesday, when fuel prices drop.

The mineral resources and energy department announced the retail prices of both grades of petrol would be reduced by 7c/l at midnight. The wholesale price of high sulphur (0.05%) diesel will fall by 17.50c reduction and low sulphur (0.005%) diesel drops by 23.50c. Illuminating paraffin decreases by 6c.

The adjustments were attributed to the rand appreciating against the dollar during the period under review. The international price of petrol and paraffin increased over the period, while diesel decreased.

The news will bring relief to motorists after four consecutive months of price hikes.

From March 5 the following prices apply:

Inland:

  • Petrol 95 unleaded: R22.34
  • Petrol 93 unleaded: R22.09
  • Diesel 0.05%: R20.17
  • Diesel 0.005%: R20.20

Coast:

  • Petrol 95 unleaded: R21.55
  • Petrol 93 unleaded: R21.30
  • Diesel 0.05%: R19.37
  • Diesel 0.005%: R19.45

