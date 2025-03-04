Ekurhuleni slashes overtime pay by half to contain costs
Metro spent R216m on after-hours work in the first quarter, which could balloon to R1bn by year-end, says finance MMC
04 March 2025 - 14:21
The SA Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu), the country’s largest labour representative in local government, is up in arms after Ekurhuleni cut overtime pay for its 16,000-strong workforce by 50%.
The move by the metro, which is struggling financially, is part of the city’s revenue enhancement strategy. ..
