Sars in hot pursuit of ‘gold mafia’s’ assets in the US and UAE
Commissioner Edward Kieswetter welcomes court’s ‘precedent-setting decision’
03 March 2025 - 07:52
The SA Revenue Service (Sars) is on the hunt for alleged “gold mafia” Andries Greyvensteyn’s assets in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and US, seeking to recoup about R3bn it says is due to the fiscus.
Greyvensteyn’s movements out of the country have been severely restricted, with his outfit, Gold Kid, now under the management of a curator, having been found by the tax agency to be fraudulent...
