How judge and partners scrambled to pay R4.7m trust deficit
Despite paying shortfall, an accounting mess continues to haunt Western Cape judge Mushtak Parker and former partners
03 March 2025 - 05:00
Western Cape judge Mushtak Parker’s former business partner and brother have provided details in court papers about how his brother sold his and his wife’s cars to raise funds to pay for a trust fund shortfall.
Parker, his brother Irfan (an attorney) and Abdurahman Khan are accused of managing a law firm that allegedly misappropriated clients’ trust fund money and operated on an R8m deficit by 2018...
