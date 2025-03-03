Grocers and banks battle for loyalty of cost-conscious consumers
With rewards programmes, retailers are using loyalty incentives to drive perceived savings rather than just price points
03 March 2025 - 12:54
The retail sector is witnessing an all-out loyalty rewards war as major banks and grocery chains intensify their competition for a consumer base increasingly concerned with cost cutting.
With the cost of living rising and disposable incomes under pressure, retailers and financial institutions are deploying strategic loyalty partnerships to secure customer spend and long-term loyalty...
