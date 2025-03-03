Gautrain buses back in full service after driver protests over permits
SA Municipal Workers’ Union reaches an agreement with Gautrain that ends court challenge threat
03 March 2025 - 16:33
The Gautrain bus service has returned to full service after a protest by disgruntled employees that affected operations last week.
“Workers have returned to work and the bus service has been in full operation at all stations as of this morning,” Gautrain spokesperson Kesagee Nayager said. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.