Gauteng metros seek to use U20 to boost investment
Mayor Nasiphi Moya says the Tshwane metro had initially allocated R10bn for the hosting of the U20, but it was removed from the city’s adjustment budget
Two of Gauteng’s largest metros, Johannesburg and Tshwane, are looking to use SA’s G20 presidency to boost tourism and attract investment, amid long-standing challenges such as dwindling revenue collection, dilapidated infrastructure and disparities in service delivery between affluent areas and townships.
The two metros will jointly host the U20 summit, scheduled for later this year, where mayors of the major G20 cities will gather to develop policy recommendations and advocate for action on climate resilience, economic recovery and social equity. The policy recommendations will directly influence the G20 summit of world leaders in Johannesburg in November. ..
