Trump tariffs will hurt Agoa, Africa’s trade chief warns
AfCFTA secretary-general Wamkele Mene says the US is likely to repeal Agoa, which is up for renewal in September 2025
02 March 2025 - 16:50
Sub-Saharan preferential access to US markets is under threat as the Trump administration escalates its hostility towards global free trade, African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) trade chief Wamkele Mene has warned.
The US has already threatened to impose high tariffs on the EU, with US President Donald Trump saying the bloc was created to “screw the US”. Trump also plans to impose 25% tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods...
