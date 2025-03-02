Samwu to contest firing of about 300 Gautrain bus drivers
Workers dismissed for refusing to drive unroadworthy buses that also lack permits, union says, allegations Gautrain denies
02 March 2025 - 20:39
The SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu), the country’s largest union in the local government sector, is on Monday expected to challenge a decision by Gautrain to fire about 300 bus drivers.
According to the Cosatu affiliate, the Gautrain bus service “has dismissed tens of workers for refusing to drive buses that are unroadworthy and without permits. Workers have been illegally locked out of employer premises in Midrand, hence the delay in Gautrain buses.” ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.