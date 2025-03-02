National

Koeberg nuclear plant unit shuts down

Eskom hopes to reconnect Koeberg’s Unit 2 to the national grid within 48 hours after ‘nontechnical trip’

02 March 2025 - 21:42
by Gursimran Kaur
Eskom's Koeberg nuclear power station. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Eskom said on Sunday that a unit at its Koeberg nuclear power plant was shut down after experiencing an unplanned, nontechnical trip while operating at full capacity.

Eskom said that Koeberg Unit 2 inadvertently tripped during work on Unit 1, which is offline. The second unit was switched off in accordance with protocol, Eskom said, adding that start-up process for the tripped unit was in the works.

Unit 2 is expected to be reconnected to the national grid within 48 hours, state power utility Eskom said.

Koeberg power station, north of Cape Town, is the only commercial nuclear power plant in Africa and its two units contribute about 1,860MW, or 5%, of national power supply.

Reuters 

SA open to ‘any country’ for nuclear project bids, including Russia and Iran

The government is aiming to add 2,500MW of nuclear energy capacity to tackle electricity outages
National
1 week ago

Koeberg unit 2 synchronised to the grid

Successful connection follows a maintenance programme to extend its life by an additional 20 years
National
2 months ago

Minerals Council praises Eskom’s ‘remarkable turnaround’

The sustained absence of load-shedding is ‘set to drive faster real GDP growth this year’
Companies
1 month ago

Electricity minister explores US options for modular nuclear reactors

Indications are that the government may consider one SMR, along with two conventional units
National
4 months ago
