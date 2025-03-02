Eskom's Koeberg nuclear power station. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Eskom said on Sunday that a unit at its Koeberg nuclear power plant was shut down after experiencing an unplanned, nontechnical trip while operating at full capacity.
Eskom said that Koeberg Unit 2 inadvertently tripped during work on Unit 1, which is offline. The second unit was switched off in accordance with protocol, Eskom said, adding that start-up process for the tripped unit was in the works.
Unit 2 is expected to be reconnected to the national grid within 48 hours, state power utility Eskom said.
Koeberg power station, north of Cape Town, is the only commercial nuclear power plant in Africa and its two units contribute about 1,860MW, or 5%, of national power supply.
Koeberg nuclear plant unit shuts down
Eskom hopes to reconnect Koeberg’s Unit 2 to the national grid within 48 hours after ‘nontechnical trip’
Reuters
