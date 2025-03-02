Acsa ordered to change ‘aged’ screening equipment at OR Tambo and King Shaka airports
Court order a win for Aviation Co-ordination Services after urgent application in Johannesburg high court
02 March 2025 - 17:16
Airports Company SA (Acsa) has lost a court bid to stop a private company from changing baggage screening equipment services at OR Tambo and King Shaka International airports after it was argued that “there is a risk that the aged and out of maintenance in-line machines will stop functioning”.
Aviation Co-ordination Services (ACS), a private company providing operational support at airports managed by Acsa, lodged an urgent application last week in the Johannesburg high court for the utility to allow it to replace screening equipment at the two airports. ..
