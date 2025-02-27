Zelensky coming to SA soon, says Ukraine’s ambassador
President Cyril Ramaphosa extends invite for visit by Ukraine leader
27 February 2025 - 18:49
A state visit to SA by President Volodymyr Zelensky would take place in the first half of this year, Ukraine’s ambassador to SA Liubov Abravitova said on Thursday.
President Cyril Ramaphosa recently announced on X that he had extended an invitation to Zelensky to visit SA after a phone conversation with him. ..
