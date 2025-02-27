National

Table Mountain blaze contained but metro suspects arson

The City of Cape Town’s JP Smith says the fires are ‘some cause for concern’ and has urged SANParks to investigate the cause

27 February 2025 - 12:52
by Staff Writer
Helicopters were used in efforts to extinguish the fires. Picture: SANPARKS TMNP/X
The wildfire which spread to the front face of the mountain in Table Mountain National Park has been contained, South African National Parks (SANParks) said on Thursday.

Firefighting crews and water-bombing helicopters were dispatched to fight the blaze which started early on Sunday.

“The fire then flared up on Tuesday night due to strong winds. By this morning [Thursday] the Newlands Ravine, front face of Table Mountain and surrounds had been suppressed,” said SANParks.

“While the Red Hill fire, which started later on Sunday, was tentatively contained yesterday [Wednesday] afternoon, there was a flare-up later and three new fires. These fires have been contained but fire suppression activities are ongoing.

“The Platteklip Gorge and Kloof corner trails are now opened to the public. Maclear’s Beacon and Devil's Peak to Newlands remain closed. Tafelberg Road is closed from Platteklip parking towards Devil’s Peak. All trails in Newlands Forest are closed, including Rhodes Memorial and the Block House.”

City of Cape Town safety and security member of the mayoral committee (MMC) JP Smith said the fires were “some cause for concern” and urged SANParks to launch a forensic investigation into the cause with a view to potentially opening a criminal case of arson.

“As we already had our spotter plane up in the air dealing with the Newlands fire, we asked it to divert to the Simon’s Town area to provide an assessment [of the Red Hill fire],” said Smith.

“The visual evidence we received was startling. The fire had been started directly next to a deserted road and just minutes later no person was in sight.”

TimesLIVE

