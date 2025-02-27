SA’s Swazi Tshabalala in contention for top AfDB job
SA's Swazi Tshabalala has been announced as one of five candidates to lead the African Development Bank
27 February 2025 - 10:53
Former senior vice-president of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Swazi Tshabalala has been confirmed as one of the five candidates running to replace Nigeria’s Akinwumi Adesina as president of the multilateral institution.
Until her resignation in October 2024, Tshabalala was the AfDB’s vice-president for finance and CFO, and was appointed senior vice-president in November 2021. The cabinet endorsed her candidacy in August last year and is seeking to leverage SA’s diplomatic and economic influence on the continent to support her campaign. ..
