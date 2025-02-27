National

SA dismayed as G20 finance meeting ends without joint communique

Two-day G20 meeting of finance ministers overshadowed by the absence of several key finance chiefs

27 February 2025 - 19:06
by Wendell Roelf and Leika Kihara
SA Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago and finance minister Enoch Godongwana address the closing media event at the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors’ meeting in Cape Town, February 27 2025. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/MISHA JORDAAN
SA Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago and finance minister Enoch Godongwana address the closing media event at the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors’ meeting in Cape Town, February 27 2025. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/MISHA JORDAAN

Cape Town — SA voiced dismay on Thursday that Group of 20 talks it hosted on global economic issues ended without consensus after top officials from several countries skipped it, and delegates remained far apart on issues like climate finance.

The two-day G20 meeting of finance ministers and central bankers in Cape Town failed to come up with a joint communique. However a “chair’s summary” issued by the host said participants “reiterated the commitment to resisting protectionism”.

The summary added that they had “supported a rules-based, non-discriminatory, fair, open, inclusive, equitable, sustainable and transparent multilateral trading system,” using several words the Trump administration has already strongly objected to.

SA had hoped to make the G20 a platform for putting pressure on rich countries to do more to tackle climate change, and to give more towards poorer countries’ transitions to green energy and reform a financial system that favours investment banks at the expense of poor sovereign debtors.

But the talks were overshadowed by the absence of several key finance chiefs — such as from the US, China, India and Japan — and foreign aid cuts by major economies like the US and Britain against a backdrop of rising geopolitical tensions.

SA finance minister Enoch Godongwana said he was “not happy” the G20 meeting could not issue a joint communique.

“I can say now there are specific matters that will be a challenge, (such as)... climate finance... There are differences of opinion on the way forward,” Godongwana told a news conference.

But he added: “There has been general agreement against protectionism and economic fragmentation.”

G20 countries account for 85% of global GDP and 75% of international trade. The grouping was formed in response to the 1999 Asian financial crisis to improve co-operation in addressing shocks across national borders.

The chair’s summary has become a feature of multilateral meetings in which participants do not reach a formal consensus.

On the global economy, the summary noted that growth patterns varied across economies and said various risks and trends had been discussed.

“Inflation has receded, supported by well-calibrated monetary policies and the unwinding of supply shocks, although progress has varied across countries,” the summary said.

Reuters

