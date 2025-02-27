Ramaphosa condemns remarks by AfriForum and Solidarity during their US visit

Solidarity CEO Dirk Hermann, Afriforum CEO Kallie Kriel and Solidarity Movement chair Flip Buys at a media conference about the executive order by US President Donald Trump giving Afrikaners refuge in the US. Picture: AFRIFORUM
President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned AfriForum and the Solidarity movement for taking their grievances to Washington, accusing them of undermining SA’s sovereignty.
The lobby groups sent a delegation to the US this week, stating in a memorandum that, among other issues, they feared land grabs and said Afrikaners were being subjected to calls for violence against them that were made publicly, “without any repercussions for those spreading hate”.
“I understand AfriForum and Solidarity met with US government representatives, doing exactly what we as South Africans have agreed we should not do,” Ramaphosa said on the sidelines of the three-day 2025 basic education sector lekgotla, taking place in Gauteng.
“We must stop running to other countries. Our problems should be discussed and resolved here. That confirms our sovereignty and our standing as a free and independent nation. We may have differences, but we will find solutions.”
Asked whether action should be taken against the groups, Ramaphosa acknowledged growing calls for accountability.
“There are people who say something must be done about them,” he said. “What they’re doing is creating division, not building the nation. Running around the world to have your grievances solved only sows discord. It causes South Africans to view each other negatively, which is not the right way to handle our challenges.”
Ramaphosa also expressed relief that South African soldiers wounded in the January seizure of Goma by M23 rebels in Democratic Republic of Congo had returned home safely.
“I’m very pleased our injured soldiers are back where they can receive the best medical care,” he said. “We were concerned about their extended stay, though grateful to the countries that treated them. But it’s always best to be home, near family, cared for by our own medical teams.
“We’re also making progress with the peace process,” the president said.
Ramaphosa condemns remarks by AfriForum and Solidarity during their US visit
They are doing ‘exactly what we as South Africans have agreed we should not do’, the president said
