Employers’ lobby group opposes Amsa sponsored tariffs
National Employers’ Association of SA says duties are harmful to the steel industry
27 February 2025 - 18:12
The National Employers’ Association of SA (Neasa) is pushing for the scrapping of the anti-dumping duties on structural steel advocated for by embattled ArcelorMittal SA (Amsa) — saying they are harmful to the steel industry.
SA in December imposed provisional duties of 52% and 9% on structural steel from China and Thailand, respectively, as an investigation into a complaint laid by Amsa unfolded...
