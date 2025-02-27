Cabinet approves the medium-term development plan
The plan sets out the government’s priorities for the next five years
27 February 2025 - 13:09
The cabinet has approved the medium-term development programme (MTDP) for the period 2024-2029.
The programme outlines key priorities for the government, and according to the cabinet statement delivered by minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni at a media briefing on Thursday, it builds on the national development plan, the statement of intent of the government of national unity (GNU) and the consensus reached during the cabinet lekgotla held in January. ..
