Acsa in court battle over R3.15bn airport baggage screening tender
Aviation Co-ordination Services says its screening equipment is key to providing safety at SA’s airports
27 February 2025 - 05:00
A private company providing operational support at airports managed by Airports Company SA (Acsa) is taking the utility to court in a bid to retain its R3.15bn baggage screening equipment services tender.
Aviation Co-ordination Services (ACS) says its screening equipment is key to providing safety at SA’s airports, where several drug busts have taken place...
