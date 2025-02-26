Soldiers back in SA from DRC include two pregnant officers

An SANDF member prepares the casket carrying the body Lt-Cpl Tseke Moffat Molapo, at his funeral in Moroke village in Burgersfort, Limpopo. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI.
The SA National Defence Union (Sandu) says about 200 soldiers have returned from Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
In an interview with SABC News, Sandu national secretary Pikkie Greeff said the number included three critically injured soldiers, those who are sick and wounded and those who have family issues, such as a death in the family.
There were also two pregnant officers. Greeff said soldiers could not stay in an operational area while they were pregnant.
Greeff said the chances they were deployed while pregnant were slim because troops undergo medical tests before deployment.
Scores of SA National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers were wounded in clashes between the M23 rebel forces and DRC government troops earlier this month.
Regarding SA soldiers in areas under the control of the M23, Greeff said sensitive negotiations were ongoing.
“We know their food supply, electricity, water and so on is subject to M23 control because they’re surrounded by them. They’re basically blocked inside their bases. It’s very frustrating and demoralising. I think the public should know our soldiers do have what it takes to sit it out. We’ll see how the negotiations go. I’m optimistic there will be a solution,” Greeff said.
The union has expressed disappointment in the defence department’s communication about the matter.
“We understand it’s sensitive and there’s a fine line to be walked. There’s so much uncertainty, specially with families and others asking questions that we feel that the department could have been a lot more expressive, reassuring the public that it is taking the necessary steps.
“The department remaining silent while questions mount by the day, it’s not helpful for the trust the public has in the defence force, for the family members and the soldiers. The soldiers themselves aren’t regularly updated on the situation and what the authorities are doing on their behalf,” he said.
At the weekend 13 of 14 SANDF soldiers killed in the conflict in DRC were buried in their hometowns.
