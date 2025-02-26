National

Reeves says at G20 UK will work out barrier busting with Trump

Keir Starmer to meet Trump on Thursday with the risk of trade tariffs one of the key issues on the table

26 February 2025 - 19:29
by Andy Bruce
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
British chancellor of the exchequer Rachel Reeves in Cape Town's V&A Waterfront, in Cape Town, February 26 2025. Picture: REUTERS/SISIPHO SKWEYIYA
British chancellor of the exchequer Rachel Reeves in Cape Town's V&A Waterfront, in Cape Town, February 26 2025. Picture: REUTERS/SISIPHO SKWEYIYA

Cape Town — British chancellor of the exchequer Rachel Reeves said on Wednesday she was confident that US-UK trade and investment would not be derailed as President Donald Trump threatens to retaliate against what he sees as barriers to US exports.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is due to meet Trump in Washington on Thursday, with the risk of trade tariffs as one of the key issues on the table.

“The last time president Trump was in the White House, trade and investment flows between our two countries increased, and I’ve got every confidence that that can happen again,” Reeves said on the sidelines of a Group of 20 finance chiefs meeting in SA.

Trump has said value added taxes levied by European countries represent an unfair barrier to US exports. Asked if Britain was likely to change its tax regime, Reeves said: “Decisions on tax are for the UK government to make.”

Imports and exports of goods and services between Britain and the US totalled $317bn in 2023, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) says, making Britain the fifth-biggest US trade partner after Canada, Mexico, China and Germany.

The US is Britain’s single biggest national trade partner, though the UK trades far more with the 27 members of the EU as a bloc.

Trump said earlier this month that he thought something could be “worked out” with Britain on the threat of tariffs while he sounded more threatening towards EU countries.

A trade war with the US could undermine the plans of Starmer and Reeves to speed up Britain’s slow economy, which barely grew in the second half of last year.

Reeves is due to announce new economic and fiscal forecasts from Britain’s independent budget watchdog on March 26, a key date for investors as she may have to explain how she will meet her fiscal rules that appear to be in danger of being broken.

Asked if she was worried about an adverse reaction in financial markets on March 26, Reeves said she would not give a running commentary on preparations.

“We took the action that was necessary in October to secure our public finances,” she said. “Public services now need to live within the means that we’ve set.”

Reuters

EDITORIAL: Broaching G20 divisions

SA has work cut out presiding over the group
Opinion
16 hours ago

IMF urges G20 leaders to prioritise tax collection ahead of raising taxes

Just as important as collecting high tax revenues is the ability to spend tax revenues effectively, G20 heads told
National
7 hours ago

G20 finance officials press ahead despite political upheavals

Finance Track to tackle high cost of cross-border payments and the risks of ‘shadow banking’ for financial stability
Economy
16 hours ago

Tau calls for G20 commission on cost of capital

High cost of capital proving to be a burden on African countries and the Global South
National
1 day ago

G20 economies must collaborate, says Cas Coovadia

The ‘sherpa’ of Business 200 says Africa can define the agenda for developing economies
National
1 day ago

CLEO ROSE-INNES: There’s a new sheriff in town so SA’s G20 presidency may be the last

The presidency will return to the US in 2026, but the Trump administration has little interest in this group
Opinion
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Wealth tax proposed to fill budget gap
National
2.
Eskom consumers with solar panels get some relief
National
3.
KZN legislature opening to go ahead at stadium ...
National
4.
Aaron Motsoaledi defends government’s approach to ...
National / Health
5.
Decision on new lottery operator postponed by a ...
National

Related Articles

JOHN DLUDLU: Keep our ties with US; Trump may be gone in three years

Opinion / Columnists

SA concerned about Trump’s agenda against climate change

National

EDITORIAL: Broaching G20 divisions

Opinion / Editorials

Ukraine and US ‘yet to agree on security pledges’ in minerals deal

World / Europe

US copper prices leap as Trump moves closer to promised tariffs

Markets

Neutral US stance on Ukraine adopted by UN Security Council as Trump pursues ...

World

Germany rules out Russia’s return to G7

World / Europe

UN backs resolution condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.