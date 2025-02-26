More than R200bn invested in generation capacity since 2019

Nersa chairperson Thembani Bukula and Nomfundo Maseti. Picture: THULANI MBELE
The National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) successfully registered 143 generation facilities during the third quarter of the 2024/25 financial year.
These new facilities contribute a total capacity of 1,107MW and represent an investment value of R23bn, the regulator said in a statement Wednesday. The average investment cost for the quarter was R22,371 per kW.
The Western Cape (54), Gauteng (35) and North West (14) provinces were the leaders in the new registered facilities but Nersa pointed out that Limpopo, Free State and Gauteng were the top three provinces in terms of total installed capacity and investment cost.
Limpopo recorded the highest investment cost for the quarter, amounting to R13.5bn with an installed capacity of 627MW.
“Among the 143 new registrations, one facility has been registered for commercial purposes, featuring a capacity of 60MW and an investment cost of R1.2bn. This reflects the ongoing transition towards commercial energy generation in SA,” Nersa said.
“The most favoured technology during this period was solar photovoltaic (PV), attributed to SA’s abundant sunlight, which is conducive for both small-scale and large-scale generation.” There were a total of 142 solar PV facilities registered in the third quarter with a capacity of 1,106.5MW and one battery energy storage system.
Nersa said there were 61 registered generation facilities connected to municipal distribution networks with a capacity of 48.9MW and investment costs of R711m.
Since the inception of the registration regime in 2018, Nersa has registered a total of 1,811 generation facilities, culminating in total capacity of 10,550MW and a total investment cost of R203bn.
The number of registered generation facilities has climbed each year from 41 with a generation capacity of 26MW and an investment cost of R464m in 2019 to 501 facilities with a capacity of 4,178MW and an investment cost of R89bn in 2024.
The statement said during the third quarter Nersa processed applications within an average of 14 working days.
In terms of a January 2023 notice in the government gazette, the registration cap of 100MW was removed and all generation facilities above 100kW were exempt from licensing requirements, regardless of the type of technology used.
“Nersa is proud to have facilitated the connection of over 10GW of new generation capacity through its registration process, attracting a total investment of over R200bn,” it said.
“Additionally, Nersa has significantly improved its efficiency, registering generation facilities within 14 days, well ahead of the legislated 30-day requirement,” said Nomfundo Maseti acting regulator member for electricity regulation.
SA's 143 recently registered facilities offer a total capacity of 1,107MW and represent an investment value of R23bn
ensorl@businesslive.co.za
