Ministry did not spend R200,000 on one night’s accommodation in Beijing, says Kubayi

Justice minister Mmamoloko Kubayi. File picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA.
Justice and constitutional development minister Mmamoloko Kubayi has dismissed claims that her former department spent R16m on travel expenses during her tenure as human settlements minister.
In a reply to a parliamentary question by Action SA, the human settlements department said R16m was spent on travel for Kubayi, her deputy and other staff between July and November.
It said Kubayi and her staff spent R5.3m on five international trips, including a visit to the Forum for China-Africa Co-operation (Focac) in Beijing, where one night’s accommodation cost R198,040.
Two nights’ accommodation for the minister to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) in San Francisco cost R209,614, while her personal assistant's accommodation for the WEF event was R140,565.
Action SA MP Lerato Ngobeni condemned the spending, saying it was a “blatant insult to taxpayers”.
“This is another example of an arrogant and out of touch executive who treats parliamentary oversight with contempt while recklessly burning through state resources,” Ngobeni said.
“This is nothing short of fruitless and wasteful expenditure and no amount of spin can explain how this obscene abuse of public funds benefits the millions of South Africans trapped in poverty, waiting for decent housing.”
However, Kubayi dismissed the claims by her department as misleading and inaccurate. The department said the amounts spent were lower than reported.
“The minister was in Beijing as part of the SA government delegation on a state visit and to attend the Focac and stayed for seven days, from August 31 to September 7,” spokesperson Terrence Manase said.
“Her accommodation cost R13,575 per night, amounting to significantly less than the R198,040 falsely claimed in the post. On the minister’s official trip to San Francisco to participate at the WEF’s Urban Transformation Summit, the minister stayed for four days and the total accommodation costs was R94,400 and not R208,614 as falsely claimed.”
Manase said Kubayi’s decision to address the matter was influenced by “administrative errors” that led to her termination from the government system.
“This resulted in the suspension of her medical aid benefits and all other employment contributions, prompting her to negotiate with relevant institutions to resolve the issue.”
He said Kubayi had written to the speaker of parliament to correct the records with accurate figures.
“Kubayi has undergone numerous redeployments by the president to ensure the cabinet’s effectiveness in delivering its mandate. However, such administrative mistakes have never occurred during her previous redeployments.”
Ministry did not spend R200,000 on one night's accommodation in Beijing, says Kubayi
Former human settlements minister Mmamoloko Kubayi and her staff have been accused of spending R16m on travel
