IMF urges G20 leaders to prioritise tax collection ahead of raising taxes
Just as important as collecting high tax revenues is the ability to spend tax revenues effectively, G20 heads told
26 February 2025 - 14:11
Emerging economies must strengthen their capacity to collect tax revenues and improve spending efficiencies before proposing sweeping tax hikes on their taxpaying households and businesses.
These remarks were made at a meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Cape Town on Wednesday, one of many taking place in SA as the country undertakes the G20 presidency for 2025...
