Gauteng’s law enforcement agencies to operate under one banner, says Lesufi
Metro police departments will no longer be bound by their geographic boundaries or jurisdictions
26 February 2025 - 16:35
Law enforcement agencies from across Gauteng’s 11 municipalities have signed a deal to operate under one banner, premier Panyaza Lesufi said during his state of the province address this week.
This means the Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane metro police departments would no longer be bound by their geographic boundaries or jurisdictions in upholding law and order in SA’s financial and economic heartland. ..
