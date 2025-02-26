Brian Kantor in ICTSI’s corner in battle for Durban terminal
Economist supports use of the company’s market capitalisation as part of the bidding process
Philippines-based International Container Terminal Services Incorporated (ICTSI), the preferred bidder for the Durban pier 2 terminal (DCT2), has roped in the services of respected economist Brian Kantor as an expert witness in a titanic battle to have the tender temporarily halted by the courts.
Kantor is a former chief investment strategist of Investec Wealth & Investment SA and erstwhile dean of the faculty of commerce and head of the school of economics at the University of Cape Town. His expert opinion will be that Transnet was not amiss in allowing ICTSI to use its market capitalisation to calculate its solvency as part of the bidding process...
