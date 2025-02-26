At least six killed in Durban floods

Disaster management teams recovered the bodies of two victims, after their home was flooded in Lamontville, south of Durban. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
The death toll from flooding caused by heavy rain on Tuesday night and Wednesday in KwaZulu-Natal has risen to six.
Disaster management teams recovered the bodies of two women, aged 56 and 60, and three children, aged five, 11 and 16, who had been washed away into a canal in Lamontville, south of Durban. A sixth person from Chatsworth also died.
The thunderstorms, which are “very common” at this time of year, according to a weather expert on Wednesday, caused widespread damage.
University of Pretoria associate professor in meteorology Liesl Dyson said in addition to the thunderstorms, a surface high-pressure system fed moist air into the province. “Due to the unique topography of the escarpments in KwaZulu-Natal, the on-shore flow is forced to rise, resulting in even more rainfall,” she said.
Dyson said light rain and drizzle would continue but would clear by Wednesday night.
“By tomorrow afternoon [Thursday], there is again a chance of thunderstorms. As surface conditions tomorrow will be quite different it’s unlikely the rainfall will be as heavy. During the rest of summer and into autumn, there is an enhanced chance of above normal rainfall over the northern parts of the province.
“There are two tropical cyclones in the Indian Ocean at the moment. Honde is in the Mozambique channel, but the prediction is it will move southeastwards and away from KwaZulu-Natal. At the moment we do not expect it to influence Southern Africa weather,” she said.
The provincial department of co-operative governance & traditional affairs said the rain resulted in widespread destruction, particularly in coastal regions.
A man collects bottles at Cuttings Beach in Durban, after a heavy rain on Tuesday night. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
eThekwini municipality said the flooding also affected the outskirts of the metro, where incidents of localised flooding, overflow of low water bridges, collapse of structures, mudslides and fallen trees were reported.
About 280 families in Lamontville were affected and will be relocated to temporary shelters while mop-up operations continue.
“Several beaches have been affected by the severe flooding and are temporarily closed until further notice. The flooding, which resulted in damage to infrastructure, muddy water and a large amount of debris spilling into the sea has led to the temporary closure of some eThekwini beaches.”
The city said several areas reported power outages.
The most affected areas include Phoenix Industrial, uMlazi Engonyameni, Southridge, Folweni, Isipingo, Bayview, Warner Beach, Ohlange and Umzinyathi.
The city said teams have been dispatched to assess and address the outages.
At least six killed in Durban floods
Heavy rain causes widespread destruction along KwaZulu-Natal coast
Heavy rains cause deadly mudslides in KwaMakhutha
Heavy showers to fall across parts of SA until Thursday, warns Saws
