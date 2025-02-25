National

Wounded SANDF soldiers back home from DRC

Spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini says defence force has ‘worked tirelessly to ensure the safe return’ of the wounded soldiers

25 February 2025 - 11:34
by Rorisang Kgosana
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSELL
Wounded SA National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers who required urgent medical care have been repatriated from Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to receive high-level medical care.

Scores of SANDF soldiers were wounded in clashes between the M23 rebel forces and DRC government troops earlier this month, with some suffering severe injuries, including a leg amputation and head wounds.

It is believed the group — the numbers undisclosed as yet — have been admitted to 1 Military Hospital in Pretoria. 

“The SANDF, in co-ordination with relevant role players, has worked tirelessly to ensure the safe return of our wounded members,” spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini said on Tuesday.

“We urge the public to respect and afford privacy to the injured members and their families during the healing process. The SANDF remains committed to the welfare of our soldiers,” Dlamini said.

Another group of soldiers were expected to return to the country during the week.

Defence expert Dean Wingrin said Southern African Development Community Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC) soldiers from SA, Malawi and Tanzania were seen on UN buses leaving Goma for Rwanda on Monday. From Rwanda, they were expected to travel to their respective countries.

He said indications were that three “critically injured” soldiers were already in Pretoria.

An Air Zimbabwe Boeing 767 was seen in the air, with other SAMIDRC soldiers repatriating for various reasons. The aircraft was expected to stop in Lilongwe, Malawi, before arriving in SA.

Thirteen of the 14 SANDF soldiers who were killed in conflict between government and rebel fighters in the DRC were buried in their hometowns at the weekend.

TimesLIVE

Angie Motshekga says injured soldiers will be repatriated ‘soon’

A mission to repatriate more than 100 wounded and sick SANDF soldiers was aborted last week
National
1 day ago

SANDF can defend SA despite financial struggles, insists Angie Motshekga

Defence minister also suggested that older government staff should retire early to help cut costs
National
6 days ago

Defence department dogged by delays, old systems and outdated laws

Only one, aged computer in the directorate of conventional arms control can be used to access the database of all arms applications
National
5 days ago

CARTOON: Kagame’s killings

Wednesday, February 19 2025
Opinion
6 days ago
