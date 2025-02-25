Wounded SA National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers who required urgent medical care have been repatriated from Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to receive high-level medical care.
Wounded SANDF soldiers back home from DRC
Spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini says defence force has ‘worked tirelessly to ensure the safe return’ of the wounded soldiers
Wounded SA National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers who required urgent medical care have been repatriated from Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to receive high-level medical care.
Scores of SANDF soldiers were wounded in clashes between the M23 rebel forces and DRC government troops earlier this month, with some suffering severe injuries, including a leg amputation and head wounds.
It is believed the group — the numbers undisclosed as yet — have been admitted to 1 Military Hospital in Pretoria.
“The SANDF, in co-ordination with relevant role players, has worked tirelessly to ensure the safe return of our wounded members,” spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini said on Tuesday.
“We urge the public to respect and afford privacy to the injured members and their families during the healing process. The SANDF remains committed to the welfare of our soldiers,” Dlamini said.
Another group of soldiers were expected to return to the country during the week.
Defence expert Dean Wingrin said Southern African Development Community Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC) soldiers from SA, Malawi and Tanzania were seen on UN buses leaving Goma for Rwanda on Monday. From Rwanda, they were expected to travel to their respective countries.
He said indications were that three “critically injured” soldiers were already in Pretoria.
An Air Zimbabwe Boeing 767 was seen in the air, with other SAMIDRC soldiers repatriating for various reasons. The aircraft was expected to stop in Lilongwe, Malawi, before arriving in SA.
Thirteen of the 14 SANDF soldiers who were killed in conflict between government and rebel fighters in the DRC were buried in their hometowns at the weekend.
Angie Motshekga says injured soldiers will be repatriated ‘soon’
SANDF can defend SA despite financial struggles, insists Angie Motshekga
Defence department dogged by delays, old systems and outdated laws
CARTOON: Kagame’s killings
