Update us on water supply or we’ll withhold funds, says ratepayer body

Water demand exceeds the available treated water supply in eThekwini, as reservoirs get depleted faster than they can be refilled. Picture: SUPPLIED
The eThekwini Ratepayers’ Protest Movement (ERPM) is the latest entity to voice discontent at the escalating water supply crisis in the city.
Comprised of various ratepayer groups across the city, the organisation will embark on a protest action to Curries Fountain Sports Development Centre on Saturday to deliver its memorandum of demands.
ERPM said the municipality’s decision-making processes regarding water repair and maintenance tenders were “shrouded in secrecy” with no proper oversight, which led to “questionable contracts and devastating consequences”.
“The demands include immediate oversight into the repair and maintenance of our water supply, or we will proceed with a citywide economic protest until they are rehabilitated. We are calling for the withholding of funds until there is water in every tap,” said ERPM.
The city has experienced increased water disruptions in recent months, which have deepened since the turn of the year as the water curtailment measures — which sees the city receiving 8.5% less supply from uMngeni-uThukela Water — resumed after being suspended during the festive season.
Residents, unions in the healthcare sector and the DA have expressed their frustration with the water challenges through protests since the beginning of February, while the national leadership of the department of water & sanitation (DWS) held a meeting last week with the bulk water body and the city.
A joint statement by the department, the water authority and the municipality attributed the crisis to high consumption as a result of rapid urbanisation and leaks in the city’s water distribution system.
This has seen water demand exceed the available treated water supply, as reservoirs get depleted faster than they can be refilled. This has forced the city to implement water rationing.
Supply by uMngeni-uThukela Water to outer-west city areas such as Hillcrest was further affected by it having to shut down one of its pipelines in January to allow Sanral to upgrade the N3 highway, but that work is close to completion and the pipeline is expected to be back in operation on Thursday.
The three bodies said various medium- and long-term projects are under way to augment the water supply system, including the upgrades of the southern and northern aqueducts and the uMkhomazi water project.
However, ERPM is not convinced of eThekwini’s ability to deliver on these promises.
“Year after year we’ve been promised solutions. Year after year we’ve been let down. The eThekwini municipality’s track record is clear: broken pipes, lost water and a lack of accountability.
“But it’s not just the infrastructure that’s broken. It’s the trust between the municipality and the people they serve. That trust has been irrevocably broken.”
Responding to the joint statement, ERPM said: “We have been there [and] seen phenomenal plans, but a plan with no action is nothing.
“It’s simple; the need to repair and upgrade the infrastructure was identified decades ago but never even started. A desalination plant will be of no use if the infrastructure is broken. Neither will a new dam have any significant impact.”
ERPM is calling for mayor Cyril Xaba, city manager Musa Mbhele and a provincial Cogta official to receive the memorandum.
Update us on water supply or we’ll withhold funds, says ratepayer body
Trust between municipality and people they serve 'irrevocably broken'
