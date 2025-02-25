Tau calls for G20 commission on cost of capital
High cost of capital proving to be a burden on African countries and the Global South
25 February 2025 - 14:55
Trade, industry and competition minister Parks Tau wants the G20 to establish a commission on the cost of capital, the high cost of which hinders the growth of African businesses.
The role of the commission would be to work towards achieving equity in the access to capital and the cost of capital...
