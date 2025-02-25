SA concerned about Trump’s agenda against climate change
Electricity & energy minister says SA’s JET-IP funding might be affected by the US administration’s stance
25 February 2025 - 19:14
The Trump administration’s antagonistic stance to multilateral institutions and the global climate commitments is likely to affect SA’s financing of its Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) as the largest funders of the programme, electricity & energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said.
Under the JETP several countries such as the US, Germany, France and the UK have already committed more than $11.6bn towards these efforts, but a huge funding gap remains given that an estimated R1.5-trillion is needed to implement SA’s Just Energy Transition Investment Plan (JET-IP)...
