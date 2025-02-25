Kganyago warns new risks could derail inflation gains

SA Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago speaks during an interview at the G20 meetings in Cape Town, February 25 2025. Picture: REUTERS/NIC BOTHMA
Global trade tensions and a potential VAT hike in SA could derail two years of slowing inflation, SA Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago says.
Uncertain trade conditions and retaliatory tariffs could affect SA by tightening global financing conditions and affecting its exports, Kganyago said on the sidelines of a Group of 20 (G20) meeting of finance ministers and central bankers in Cape Town on Tuesday.
SA’s G20 presidency has been overshadowed by the prospect of a global trade war since US President Donald Trump’s return to the White House last month.
Japan’s finance minister, Katsunobu Katō, has pulled out of this week’s G20 finance meeting to focus on trying to pass next year’s budget, while US treasury secretary Scott Bessent is staying away amid a spat between Trump’s administration and SA.
“One thing looming large is elevated uncertainty by some of the trade measures taken by major economies,” Kganyago said in an interview. “A combination of those could feed into the domestic price formation process and create a challenge for us where you have both a slowing global economy and a rising inflation profile at the same time,” he said.
Annual consumer inflation rose for the second month in a row in December, reaching 3%, but it remains at the bottom end of the Reserve Bank’s target band of 3%-6%.
The Bank began cutting interest rates in September last year and has implemented three 25-basis point cuts to date. But some analysts believe it may pause its cutting cycle soon due to a deterioration in the global economic backdrop and emerging domestic risks.
Last week, SA’s budget was postponed for the first time after a last-minute disagreement in the ruling coalition over a proposal to raise VAT by two percentage points to 17%.
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana is expected to present a new budget on March 12 without the VAT increase.
Kganyago called the proposal to raise VAT a “self-inflicted shock”, adding that if it were implemented the central bank would respond to the second-round effects on inflation.
Kganyago warns new risks could derail inflation gains
Global trade tensions and a potential VAT hike in SA could derail two years of slowing inflation, SA Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago says.
Uncertain trade conditions and retaliatory tariffs could affect SA by tightening global financing conditions and affecting its exports, Kganyago said on the sidelines of a Group of 20 (G20) meeting of finance ministers and central bankers in Cape Town on Tuesday.
SA’s G20 presidency has been overshadowed by the prospect of a global trade war since US President Donald Trump’s return to the White House last month.
Japan’s finance minister, Katsunobu Katō, has pulled out of this week’s G20 finance meeting to focus on trying to pass next year’s budget, while US treasury secretary Scott Bessent is staying away amid a spat between Trump’s administration and SA.
“One thing looming large is elevated uncertainty by some of the trade measures taken by major economies,” Kganyago said in an interview. “A combination of those could feed into the domestic price formation process and create a challenge for us where you have both a slowing global economy and a rising inflation profile at the same time,” he said.
Annual consumer inflation rose for the second month in a row in December, reaching 3%, but it remains at the bottom end of the Reserve Bank’s target band of 3%-6%.
The Bank began cutting interest rates in September last year and has implemented three 25-basis point cuts to date. But some analysts believe it may pause its cutting cycle soon due to a deterioration in the global economic backdrop and emerging domestic risks.
Last week, SA’s budget was postponed for the first time after a last-minute disagreement in the ruling coalition over a proposal to raise VAT by two percentage points to 17%.
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana is expected to present a new budget on March 12 without the VAT increase.
Kganyago called the proposal to raise VAT a “self-inflicted shock”, adding that if it were implemented the central bank would respond to the second-round effects on inflation.
Reuters
G20 leaders rally around global status quo despite US snub
Tau calls for G20 commission on cost of capital
Ramaphosa says the US is not boycotting SA
Budget delay a humiliation for GNU management, says Justice Malala
G20 economies must collaborate, says Cas Coovadia
TENDANI MANTSHIMULI: Championing Africa at G20 amid global protectionism and climate risks
CLEO ROSE-INNES: There’s a new sheriff in town so SA’s G20 presidency may be the last
Mineral beneficiation a priority for SA, Ramaphosa tells G20 meeting
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Wealth tax proposed to fill budget gap
Budget postponement opens door for tax alternatives, says IEJ
Moody’s weighs in on budget delay
SA ‘fed-up and disillusioned’ after budget speech delay
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.