Judge finds Prasa liable after woman jumps from train during stabbing
Passenger Rail Agency of SA slammed for suggesting terrified woman should have looked before she leapt
25 February 2025 - 14:12
The Western Cape High Court has slammed the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) for suggesting a 27-year-old woman who leapt from an open carriage of a moving train during a stabbing incident failed to “keep a proper lookout” before jumping.
Siphosethu Mketo was travelling between Cape Town and Elsies River on February 5 2020 when she jumped through the open doors of a train carriage after three assailants stabbed a commuter standing next to her...
