Google having to pay for SA news could help the SABC, says Diko
The Competition Commission recommends that Google compensate the media industry by up to R500m annually for 3-5 years
25 February 2025 - 12:48
Parliament has welcomed measures against Big Tech to correct the imbalance imposed on SA’s media industry, recommended by competition authorities on Monday after an 18-month investigation.
The government said the measures would bode well for SA’s public broadcaster, the SABC. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.