Gauteng province on course to create about 1-million jobs, Lesufi says amid criticism
25 February 2025 - 09:39
Gauteng is on course to create nearly 1-million jobs across various economic sectors, in an effort aimed at denting the unemployment scourge plaguing SA’s economic and financial hub.
The province, which contributes about 40% to national GDP, has an expanded unemployment rate of 39.9%. Its GDP grew by 1.2% over the past year, compared to the national rate of 0.4%, cementing the province’s role as a serious economic driver. ..
