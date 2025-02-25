Female immigrants much less likely to find jobs than males, report shows
Among SA’s immigrants in 2022, more than 1-million men had work, compared with just 400,000 women
25 February 2025 - 05:00
A Stats SA report reveals the stark disparity between employment opportunities for men and women entering the country, with SA’s female immigrants less than half as likely to be employed than their male counterparts.
Gender disparity is widespread across SA’s labour market, with men consistently more likely to be employed than women, but the gap is much more pronounced among immigrants, with 45.8% of male immigrants and only 18.2% of female immigrants being employed. ..
