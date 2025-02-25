Budget delay a humiliation for GNU management, says Justice Malala
‘Everyone in that cabinet … knew this day was coming. They could have discussed this among themselves’
25 February 2025 - 13:47
SA should not underestimate the damage that last week’s budget postponement will have on the country, says commentator, author and journalist Justice Malala.
Speaking on a panel hosted by financial services provider PSG, Malala called the postponement of finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s budget speech a “spectacular failure in political management”. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.