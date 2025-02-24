White genocide in SA is imaginary, says judge in R40m trust case
Western Cape High Court sets aside the will of a wealthy benefactor of right-wing outfit Boerelegioen
24 February 2025 - 05:00
The Western Cape High Court has described “white genocide” in SA as imaginary in a ruling that casts the spotlight on US President Donald Trump’s reliance on misinformation in his rebuke of SA.
This came as the court set aside the will of a wealthy benefactor of right-wing outfit Boerelegioen, the proceeds of which were to advance the cause of exterminating black South Africans in a bid to fend off alleged white genocide. The application was brought by the benefactor’s children...
