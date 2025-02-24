Treasury optimistic SA will be off greylist by October
Adviser Ismail Momoniat says good progress is being made on two outstanding items
24 February 2025 - 05:00
The Treasury says it remains confident SA will exit the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) money-laundering greylist by October, after the organisation said only two items on their jointly agreed plan still need to be addressed.
The Paris-based financial crime watchdog sets international standards for global compliance with anti-money-laundering and antiterrorist financing rules. It puts countries on its greylist to signal they are under increased monitoring but working to address the problems that have been identified. Countries that do not co-operate with the FATF are placed on a blacklist...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.